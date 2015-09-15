PARIS, Sept 15 European telecoms holding company Altice has agreed to sell two small Portugal cable operators to private equity fund Apax France for an undisclosed price.

"Altice Group announces that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Apax France to sell Cabovisao and ONI in Portugal," the company said in a statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory review.

Altice was required to sell off the cable assets in Portugal after it bought market leader Portugal Telecom in January in a deal valued at 7.4 billion euros.

Altice would not comment on the valuation of the Portugal assets.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)