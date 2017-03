LONDON Nov 17 Private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven have launched a sale of 5.5 million shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice, in an accelerated bookbuild, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Monday.

The placement, representing 2.2 percent of the company's outstanding share capital, will be launched immediately and will be run by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)