PARIS, Sept 20 Altice 's buyout offer for SFR shares it does not already own will be postponed by at least two weeks because of a delay in regulatory approval, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The French markets watchdog is expected to announce its decision on Altice's exchange offer for the outstanding 22.25 percent of SFR in the week of Oct. 3, the source said.

Altice had first expected to get the regulatory go-ahead on Tuesday, but additional documentation has been requested, the source said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Laurence Frost)