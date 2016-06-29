PARIS, June 29 SFR Numericable will adjust its workforce to reflect prevailing market conditions after its pledge not to cut job before July 2017 expires, the company's boss said on Wednesday.

"Its pretty obvious that we will have to adapt so that SFR can stay competitive in what is a very difficult market," Chairman and Chief Executive Michel Combes told lawmakers at the French National Assembly.

In the takeover deal under which Altice unit Numericable bought SFR in 2014, Altice chief Patrick Drahi promised not to cut jobs for three years. That pledge runs out in July 2017.

