June 23 Altice SA :

* Definitive agreement signed for combination of SFR and Numericable

* Vivendi will receive 13.5 billion euros(excluding adjustments) and will keep a 20 pct stake in new combination, which it could sell at a later stage after a one year lock-up period

* Closing of agreement is subject to certain conditions, in particular obtaining approval from relevant administrative authorities

* Vivendi will also receive an earn-out of 750 million euros depending on future financial performance of new group (EBITDA - capex at least equal to 2 billion euros during one fiscal year)