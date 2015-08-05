PARIS Aug 5 European telecoms group Altice said it bought about 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) worth of shares from executives at its largest unit, French operator Numericable-SFR.

On Aug. 3, it bought 16,197 shares at 50.11 euros each and 29,338 shares at 50.42 euros each, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Altice announced a similar purchase of 1.3 million shares, worth 64.6 million euros, on Monday. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)