* 10 pct of shares tendered in buyout offer-source
* Russia's Altimo offered $1.8 bln for OTH minorities
* OTH parent Vimpelcom wants to delist Cairo telecoms group
* Wants to avoid risks, have direct management control
* Altimo biggest owner of New York-listed Vimpelcom
By Asma Alsharif and Maria Kiselyova
CAIRO/MOSCOW, May 24 Egypt's Orascom Telecom
(OTH) is closer to being delisted, sources said on
Friday, after holders of around 10 percent of its stock agreed
to be bought out.
Russia's Altimo, the biggest owner of OTH's parent Vimpelcom
, made a $1.8 billion offer in March to buy out OTH
minorities and sources said Vimpelcom wanted to delist OTH from
both the Cairo and London stock exchanges.
Delisting should allow Vimpelcom to cut the costs of its
Egyptian office, avoid regulatory risks and political
instability as well as improve efficiency by placing OTH assets
under direct management by Vimpelcom.
OTH management last week advised shareholders to reject the
offer, saying it was too low. But Altimo on
Tuesday confirmed the offer price at $0.70 per share.
A source close to advisers on the offer said that in
addition to the 10 percent tendered by holders of London-listed
global depositary shares, three funds holding another
3 percent of OTH shares in the form of GDSs between them had
expressed interest after the offer expired on May 22.
They may convert their GDSs into common shares to qualify
for the offer made to holders of Cairo-traded stock who have
until May 27 to accept the offer, the source said, adding there
is a possibility it will be extended by up to five days.
The source could not provide information on the amount of
shares tendered in the Egyptian part of the offer.
"If 10 percent tendered in London, you would normally expect
more in Cairo where the forex component is more important and
liquidity is lower," another source familiar with the deal said.
"Most people tender on the last day which is Monday. The
offeror is positive that he will reach a successful closing,"
the source added.
Together with subsidiaries, Vimpelcom owns 51.92 percent of
OTH which has mobile businesses in Canada, Algeria, Pakistan and
other emerging markets such as Bangladesh.
Some analysts have warned the delisting could expose low
corporate governance standards as OTH minority shareholders are
being forced to sell their shares at a set price or be left
holding an untraded stock.
To approve the delisting, 75 percent of shareholders present
at a meeting should vote for it, said Ivan Kim, an analyst at
VTB Capital.
But as it is rare that 100 percent of shareholders show up,
Altimo and Vimpelcom will likely need to own less than 75
percent of shares between them to have it passed, analysts said.
One analyst, who asked not to be named, said the OTH
shareholders may be reluctant to tender their shares due to
ongoing uncertainty over the fate of Orascom's most lucrative
asset, Algeria's Djezzy.
Algeria wants to nationalise Djezzy and has pushed Vimpelcom
into discussing a sale of 51 percent. The talks are at a
delicate stage, a source has told Reuters.
A positive resolution may boost the stock well above the
offer price, the analyst said.
"So far I just can't imagine on what assumptions minority
shareholders should act," he said, with speculation that
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was seriously ill
clouding prospects for a resolution to the talks.
"The offer has not yet closed so we cannot comment on any
numbers," Altimo told Reuters when contacted for comment.
Orascom could not be reached for comment.