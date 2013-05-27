UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
CAIRO May 27 An offer by a subsidiary of Russia's Altimo to buy out minority shareholders in Egypt's Orascom Telecom failed on Monday because of insufficient take-up by shareholders, traders said.
Orascom Telecom shareholders offered to sell 15.9 percent of shares listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, below the minimum 26.6 percent required for the buyout. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by David Cowell)
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .