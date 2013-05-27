CAIRO May 27 An offer by a subsidiary of Russia's Altimo to buy out minority shareholders in Egypt's Orascom Telecom failed on Monday because of insufficient take-up by shareholders, traders said.

Orascom Telecom shareholders offered to sell 15.9 percent of shares listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, below the minimum 26.6 percent required for the buyout. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by David Cowell)