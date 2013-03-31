BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
CAIRO, March 31 Egypt's stock exchange said on Sunday a subsidiary of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo had offered to buy 100 percent of Egypt's Orascom Telecom .
The $3.7 billion offer from a Cyprus-based firm owned by Altimo is at a price of $0.70 per share for all of Orascom Telecom's 5.245 billion shares, the statement said.
"The authority is currently studying the announced offer," the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.
Cairo-based Orascom Telecom, a heavyweight on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom. Altimo owns 47.85 percent of Vimpelcom.
Orascom Telecom is the third large firm that is taking steps to leave the Egyptian market this year. In February, Egypt's regulator approved an offer by Qatar National Bank (QNB) to acquire Cairo's National Societe General Bank (NSGB).
Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) is also finalising a deal with its Dutch-listed parent company OCI NV that may lead it to leave the Egyptian stock exchange.
"It will affect the index market capital which is already impacted by NSGB exiting and OCI, which might happen anytime now, so we are talking about more than 25 percent of the weight of the index," said Ahmed Adel, telecom analyst at Naeem Brokerage.
"The biggest players in the Egyptian market are OCI and Orascom Telecom and NSGB, and the idea is given the market conditions and the political situation ... you cannot expect a high flow of new listings in the index right now," he added.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.