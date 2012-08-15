MOSCOW Aug 15 Altimo, part of Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said on Wednesday it
wanted Norway's Telenor to sell it part of its
Vimpelcom stake in order to maintain parity ownership in
the telecoms operator.
"We believe that the stakes of major Russian and foreign
shareholders should be equal. We call on Telenor to ... sell us
part of its stake to achieve this balance," Evgeny Dumalkin,
Altimo's Vice-president, told Reuters.
He said Altimo raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5
percent from 25 percent, after buying 14.8 percent from Egyptian
tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company.
Telenor has a 39.5 percent voting stake in Vimpelcom and has
an option to buy another 3.5 percent from Weather. Dumalkin said
Altimo expected Telenor to exercise this option, which would
take its voting rights to 43 percent.