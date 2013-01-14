MELBOURNE Jan 14 Australia's Altona Mining
is considering selling its Roseby copper project or
seeking a merger among a range of options after Xstrata
decided not to buy into the copper project in Queensland state,
its chief said on Monday.
"We are starting a process essentially to look at a
strategic transaction, meaning is there a party who then takes
equity in the project and helps finance, potentially also
considering selling the entire project," Altona Managing
Director Alistair Cowden told Reuters by phone.
"Everything's always for sale," he said, adding that the
company would consider merging with another company with a
stronger balance sheet for the project.