UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish private equity firm Altor said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its stake in Danish food services firm Euro Cater to a group of reinvesting employees that have partnered with investment firm Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Altor said in a statement it expected to finalise the deal, which was subject to approval from competition authorities, in the second quarter.
J.P. Morgan acted as financial adviser and Bech-Bruun as legal advisor for the seller of Euro Cater, which has sales of about 7.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion).
Euro Cater is a food services company with operations in Denmark and Sweden and sales of 7.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion).
($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources