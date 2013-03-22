BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
STOCKHOLM, March 22 Swedish private equity firm Altor has hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a sale of Denmark-based ship-fuel supplier OW Bunker, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Altor and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
OW Bunker's website says that it operates about 30 fuel ships globally. It made a post-tax profit of $45 million in 2011 on turnover of almost $12 billion.
World Fuel Services, a U.S. company that sells marine, aviation and land fuel products, is valued at about 15 times profits.
OW Bunker, owned by Altor since 2007, has not released figures for 2012. In the previous two years, net profit rose by about 35 percent on average.
Assuming profits increased as much in 2012, a multiple of 15 times would yield a value of about $900 million. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Goodman)
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.