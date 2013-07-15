STOCKHOLM, July 15 Nordics-focused private equity group Altor's Fund III said on Monday it had entered into an exclusive process to buy a majority stake in Rossignol Group, the world's second biggest ski equipment maker.

Altor said it planned to buy Rossignol together with management, Weber Investment, and the Boix-Vives family, who owned Rossignol group from 1955 to 2005, in a deal that would give Altor an 80 percent stake in the company.

Rossignol had sales of close to 210 million euros ($274.12 million) last year and employs roughly 1,200 people with headquarters in Moirans, France, Altor said.

It disclosed no further financial details of the planned deal, but said Rossignol was making a "healthy" profit. The deal was expected to close before or during the autumn of 2013, it added. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)