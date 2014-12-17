Dec 17 Private equity firm Altor:

* Altor fund IV makes its first investment: acquires significant ownership stake in Spectrum ASA

* Says has on December 17 acquired 10 million shares in Spectrum ASA corresponding to 23.3 percent of the shares outstanding

* Says as the largest shareholder in Spectrum ASA, Altor will propose a candidate to the board of directors and call for an extraordinary general meeting Source text for Eikon: