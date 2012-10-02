RPT-COLUMN-China's nickel imports mirror shifts in supply chain: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
LISBON Oct 2 Portuguese paper and pulp company Altri will increase the price of its bleached eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) in Europe by $30 per tonne from October, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
The company's pulp price in Europe, its main market, will rise to $780 per tonne.
The increase follows a similar move by Brazil's Fibria and Suzano, the world's two largest BEKP manufacturers.
Altri stocks were 2.6 percent higher at 1.4 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga,)
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.