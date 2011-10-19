* Targets sales over 2 billion euros in 2015
* Ebitda margin seen between 11 and 12 percent in 2015
* Will refocus on key markets, sectors
By Mehdi-Nicolas El Moueffak
PARIS, Oct 19 Technology consultancy Altran
Technologies is targeting sales of over 2 billion
euros ($2.74 billion) in 2015 by refocusing on key markets and
through acquisitions, according to a new strategic plan unveiled
on Wednesday.
As part of the plan, kick-started by the appointment of
Chief Executive Philippe Salle four months ago, Altran is also
aiming to achieve an Ebitda margin of between 11 and 12 percent
in 2015.
"My objective is to realign the group, to refocus on six
countries in Europe before attacking Asia," Salle told Reuters
in a telephone interview.
Salle also said Altran will need to make more 200 million
euros worth of acquisitions in the next four years to achieve
its new sales target.
The company, which reported sales of 1.44 billion euros in
2010, plans to focus on key European markets such as Germany,
Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and Britain, as well as four
sectors: autos, aerospace, energy and telecom.
China will be a priority as part of a planned expansion in
emerging markets.
Altran, which reported a first-half loss of 27.7 million
euros, expects to swing back to profitability next year, Salle
said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting By Mehdi-Nicolas El Moueffak; Writing By Elena
Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)