By Mehdi-Nicolas El Moueffak

PARIS, Oct 19 Technology consultancy Altran Technologies is targeting sales of over 2 billion euros ($2.74 billion) in 2015 by refocusing on key markets and through acquisitions, according to a new strategic plan unveiled on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, kick-started by the appointment of Chief Executive Philippe Salle four months ago, Altran is also aiming to achieve an Ebitda margin of between 11 and 12 percent in 2015.

"My objective is to realign the group, to refocus on six countries in Europe before attacking Asia," Salle told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Salle also said Altran will need to make more 200 million euros worth of acquisitions in the next four years to achieve its new sales target.

The company, which reported sales of 1.44 billion euros in 2010, plans to focus on key European markets such as Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and Britain, as well as four sectors: autos, aerospace, energy and telecom.

China will be a priority as part of a planned expansion in emerging markets.

Altran, which reported a first-half loss of 27.7 million euros, expects to swing back to profitability next year, Salle said. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Mehdi-Nicolas El Moueffak; Writing By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)