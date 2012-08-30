* Returns to net profit in H1, op. margin improves

* Confirms 2012 targets, in line with 2015 strategic plan

* Hopes to seal an acquisition by November, CEO

PARIS, Aug 30 Altran is confident it will reach its target for profitable growth this year and those set in its strategic plan for 2015, the French engineering consultancy said on Thursday, as it swung to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss.

Altran said its full-year results would be in line with the 2015 strategic plan unveiled in October and which targets sales of over 2 billion euros, compared with 1.4 billion in 2011, and a current operating margin of between 11 and 12 percent.

Its first-half current operating margin stood at 7.6 percent of sales, compared to 6.8 percent last year, with profitability reaching 11 percent in Spain, Italy and Portugal while France and Northern Europe stood a little above 10 percent.

The company also returned to net profit this semester, with a net result of 30.1 million euros, compared to a 27.7 million euros net loss over the same period last year.

Altran, which competes with Alten and Assystem , helps clients with the design and manufacturing of products and services and the set-up of information systems for service sector clients such as telecoms and finance groups.

The company - whose three biggest markets are France, Italy and Spain - is also looking at making two acquisitions, one before the end of the year and the other in early 2013, which could help offset sluggish growth in southern Europe.

"Our aim is to be able to announce a first acquisition before the end of the year," Chief Executive Philippe Salle told a conference call, adding he hoped this could happen before November. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)