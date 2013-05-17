Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 17 South Africa's Allied Electronics (Altron) said on Friday it had made a firm offer to acquire all of the share capital in Allied Technologies Limited (Altech) it does not already own.
Altron said in a statement it would make a cash offer of 47.50 rand a share, driving Altech's share price up more than 30 percent to 45 rand.
Altron said the proposed transaction would simplify the group's corporate and operating structure and "create a single listed point of entry into the Altron Group."
Altech is a telecom and IT firm which last month posted a 23 percent decline in year earnings and declared no dividend to conserve its cash resources.
Altron's share price was 1.3 percent lower in late afternoon trade in Johannesburg, underperforming the All-share index which was down just 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)