* Expects FY adj pretax profit to be lower than last yr

* H1 adj pretax profit 1 mln stg vs 2.2 mln stg yr ago

* Cuts interim dividend more than two-thirds to 1p

* Shares fall 44 percent

By Juhi Arora

Feb 16 Alumasc Group expects to cut its final dividend and take actions to reduce costs to ease pressure on margins, following a steep fall in first-half underlying pretax profit.

The building and engineering products company's shares fell 44 percent and touched a near three-year low of 73 pence on Thursday.

"It's highly likely that the final dividend is going to be reduced given it was 6.75 pence last year," Finance Director Andrew Magson told Reuters, adding that such a level was not sustainable.

Magson said the level of final dividend would be determined depending on the progress made in the second half. The company cut its interim dividend by more than two-thirds to 1 pence.

In the first half, Alumasc's customers, which include BMW , Aston Martin and McLaren, had pushed the company to supply components linked to engines on emission changes, leading to cost overruns.

Last year, car manufacturers of high-end vehicles started demanding a greater use of aluminium in engines, owing to its lighter weight.

Alumasc's precision segment, which supplies aluminium and zinc components to automotive and industrial sectors, saw a fall in its underlying operating profit to 0.2 million pounds despite experiencing higher-than-expected demand.

With plans to curb costs, Alumasc said it would focus on manufacturing efficiencies, among other things.

When asked about the possibility of job cuts, Chief Executive Paul Hooper said "nothing is ruled out."

Hooper said he expects a lower full-year underlying pretax profit. The company reported July-December underlying pretax profit of 1 million pounds, compared with 2.2 million pounds last year.

"Despite action to address these issues and the group's natural seasonality, full-year results will be materially below expectations," said analyst Robin Hardy of Peel Hunt Securities, who cut his full-year profit before tax estimate to 2.5 million pounds from 4.7 million pounds.

However, Alumasc expects an improved performance for the rest of the financial year as it addresses the capacity issues.

Alumasc's net debt increased to 13.4 million pounds ($21 million) from 11.9 million pounds last year due to working capital requirements and payment of final dividend last year.

Revenue in the first half was up 9 pct at 54.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)