Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Alcoa Inc and its Australian partner, Alumina Ltd, have settled a dispute and agreed to make changes to their joint venture, removing an obstacle to Alcoa's plan to split into two companies.
The changes simplify dividend and cash management policies and will require their Alumina and World Chemicals (AWAC) joint venture to raise a small amount of debt to help fund growth projects, the two companies said.
It also clarifies what may happen to alumina and bauxite supply rights if ownership of Alumina was to change hands.
"Among other benefits, this opens the door for an industrial partner to enter the joint venture, and like Alcoa, to become a long-term customer for bauxite and alumina," Alcoa's president of global primary products, Roy Harvey, said in a statement.
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.