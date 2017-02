(Corrects headline to replace reference to Q1 results)

April 11 Alumina Ltd : * Going forward, Alcoa world Alumina & chemicals will reduce annual Alumina production capacity in atlantic region by around 4% * Awac's production of Alumina for the first quarter was 4 million tonnes * Awac's results for Q1 continued to be impacted by lower aluminium and Alumina prices and the high Australian dollar