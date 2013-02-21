MELBOURNE Feb 21 Australia's Alumina Ltd
on Thursday said it was unlikely to bid for Rio Tinto's
Pacific Aluminium business, but did not rule out that its new
Chinese shareholder, state-owned CITIC Group, might
be interested.
"I don't believe that the intention of them (CITIC) coming
on to our register has anything to do with whatever their
position might be on Pacific Aluminium," Alumina Chief Executive
John Bevan told reporters.
"Our focus has been on the bauxite and alumina as our key
focus of development, so it's unlikely that we would participate
in the Pacific Aluminium," he said, adding that having CITIC as
a partner could open up options down the track for looking at
other acquisitions together, but there was nothing planned at
the moment.