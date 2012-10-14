Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
ABU DHABI Oct 14 Aluminium Bahrain , the world's fourth-largest aluminum smelter, said production and sales were steady in the third quarter and it expects full-year output to exceed the 2011 level.
Production was 219,681 tonnes compared with 222,553 tonnes in the same period a year ago. Sales were 218,507 tonnes compared with 220,608 tonnes, Alba said on Sunday.
"For the year, Alba is projecting to exceed the record production it has achieved in 2011," chief executive Tim Murray said in a statement.
The company's production increased by 4,405 tonnes in the first nine months of the year to 663,214 tonnes compared with the same period of 2011, while sales stood at 664,552 tonnes.
Last week Alcoa Inc said it would pay Alba $85 million in cash and enter long-term raw material supply contracts to settle the Bahraini firm's racketeering and fraud lawsuit against it.
Alba is 69 percent owned by Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat. Saudi Arabia holds 20 percent. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.