SYDNEY Nov 15 Nearly a third of the
world's aluminium is being produced at a loss because of metal
prices dampened by high inventories and weak growth prospects,
fund manager Perpetual said on Tuesday.
At the same time, the high cost associated with shutting
down over-producing aluminium smelters was keeping markets amply
supplied with fresh tonnages, said Andrew Corbett, a metals
analyst for the Australian fund, which has about $3.5 billion
invested in the resources sector.
Aluminium prices have tumbled nearly 20 percent in
the past three months to around $2,165 a tonne, while
London Metal Exchange stocks stand at around 4.53 million
tonnes, or a tenth of total projected global production this
year.
"Thirty percent of the world's aluminium industry is
underwater at these current prices," Corbett told a media
briefing.
Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium producer last
month said the economic slowdown had hurt demand and knocked
prices lower, denting its third-quarter profit.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , the
country's top aluminium maker, was also feeling the effects of a
weak market, missing forecasts for third-quarter earnings.
The world's biggest aluminium producer, Rio Tinto
, has formed a separate division to hold six Australian
and New Zealand units being put up for sale, including smelters.
The sale, which would leave Rio Tinto's remaining aluminium
business focused mainly on its more profitable Canadian
operations, is designed to help the group more than double its
aluminium earnings margins to 40 percent by 2015.
Corbett said aluminium producers stood to gain over the
longer term from a drive among consumers to use more of the
light metal, which is seen as more environmentally friendly than
some other metals, and a lack of investment in new smelters
while so many existing ones run at a loss.
But more immediately, he said, weak fundamentals and
stagnant consumption would weigh on the sector's prospects.
COPPER OUTLOOK BRIGHTER
Corbett said the outlook for copper, the most actively
traded contract at the LME, held more promise because of the
high demand from China for imports and an inability among the
world's producers to keep pace with consumption.
Copper miners overall were "struggling" to produce up to 16
million tonnes of copper this year against global demand closer
to 18 million tonnes, he said, despite even the highest-cost
miners seeing profit margins of up to 40 percent on the metal
they sell.
In contrast to aluminium, LME copper stocks of around
407,000 tonnes could meet world demand for only less than two
weeks, according to Corbett.
