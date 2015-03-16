MELBOURNE, March 16 Top global aluminium
producer Rusal said it has raised China's swelling
aluminium exports with the Australian government, and wants the
issue tabled at the next meeting of the world's top customs
body.
John Hannagan, chairman of Rusal Australia, and a director
of the Australian Aluminium Council, said he had alerted the
Australian government to China's rising exports.
"I have contacted both Customs and the Trade minister's
office seeking to have the matter of China semis ... put on the
agenda of the next meeting of the World Customs Organisation,"
Hannagan told Reuters.
China is the world's top producer and consumer of aluminium,
as well as semis, semi-manufactured shapes used in everything
from window frames to beer cans.
Exports of primary aluminium ingots attract heavy export
duties in China, but producers have been sidestepping the tax
and other costs by ramping up shipments of lightly processed
metal, which is often remelted at its destination.
Swelling semis exports have seeped into Asia, hurting the
export markets of regional producers such as Australia, as well
putting downard pressure on prices and premiums - the surcharge
paid to obtain physical metal.
China's exports of aluminium products grew about 19 percent
last year, a trend expected to continue in 2015, given Chinese
domestic prices compared with international
markets.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminium prices
have fallen around 15 percent in the past three months while
high global aluminium premiums - the delivery cost to obtain
metal - have begun to crumble.
China's primary aluminium exports attract a 15 percent
tariff on top of a 17 percent VAT, however exports of
semi-manufactured shapes don't attract the tariff, and are
eligible for a 13 percent VAT refund, making them more
competitive.
The World Customs Organisation is a Brussels-based body that
represents 179 customs administrations governing around 98
percent of world trade. It is involved in the definition of
goods for the application of tariffs, according to its website.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)