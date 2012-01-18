ABU DHABI Jan 18 Sales at Aluminium
Bahrain (Alba), which owns the world's
fourth-largest aluminum smelter, grew 1.3 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011 despite a challenging year, the company said on
Wednesday.
Bahrain was rocked by months of anti-government protests
which began in February. The government's martial law, imposed
in March, was lifted on June 1.
Alba said sales were 227,042 tonnes in the fourth quarter, up
from 224,054 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
"Alba's success is significant because 2011 was challenging
for industries in Bahrain, and yet, this year Alba's sales and
production demonstrated a consistent upward trend," Alba Chief
Executive Laurent Schmitt said in a statement.
"We are hopeful that Alba will witness another success story
in 2012 with the active support of its workforce," he said.
Bahrain state-run energy supplier raised prices of gas it
sells to Alba starting Jan. 1 by $0.75 per million British
thermal units (mmbtu) to $2.25/mmbtu.
The move is expected to increase Alba's costs significantly
but still offers the plant cheaper fuel than most of its
competitors outside the region.
For the full year 2011, Alba said sales rose 4.5 percent to
893,020 tonnes from 854,593 tonnes from the prior-year period.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Anthony Barker)