DUBAI May 7 Aluminium Bahrain (Alba),
owner of one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, reported
a 117 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.
The company's net income for the first three months of 2015
was 37.2 million dinars ($98.7 million), up from 17.1 million
dinars in the same period a year ago, the firm said in a bourse
filing.
SICO Bahrain forecast Alba would make a quarterly profit of
25 million dinars.
The firm said first quarter sales rose 13 percent
year-on-year to 206.6 million dinars.
Alba is close to selecting the financial adviser for its
$2.5 billion Line 6 expansion project, having whittled down its
choice to two banks, its chief financial officer told Reuters on
April 9.
The scheme will make Alba the largest single-site aluminium
smelter in the world by boosting per-annum production to around
1.3 million metric tonnes.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
