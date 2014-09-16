DUBAI, Sept 16 Aluminium Bahrain
(Alba) may look into an additional listing of its shares in
Saudi Arabia, in what would be the latest blow to Bahrain's
stock market which has suffered from low trading volumes since
the financial crisis.
Such a move would also emphasise the draw of Saudi Arabia's
bourse, which is by far the largest in the Gulf Arab region and
is in the spotlight ahead of opening up to foreign investors for
the first time in 2015.
Alba said in a bourse filing it might conduct a review into
an additional listing in Saudi Arabia, but that no decision had
been taken.
The statement followed a Bloomberg report that Alba was
planning to list its shares in Saudi Arabia in order to help
raise its market value.
Since listing in November 2010 and spending its first year
trading around the initial offer price of 0.9 dinars per share,
Alba's stock has struggled. On Tuesday, the fourth-largest stock
by market value in Bahrain closed at 0.505 dinars, giving it a
market capitalisation of around $1.87 billion.
Bahrain's bourse has been plagued by low trading volumes for
years, which impacts the attractiveness of companies listed on
it to investors and their stock prices.
The Bahraini benchmark index is up 23.4 percent
year-to-date but its value is almost unchanged from November
2010 and half the level of June 2008.
By contrast, most other Gulf markets have recovered most the
value lost since the 2008 slump, including Saudi Arabia which is
more than 10 percent up on June 2008 levels.
Alba is 69.4 per cent owned by Bahraini sovereign wealth
fund Mumtalakat, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), holding 20.6 percent of the company.
In addition to a primary listing on the Bahrain Bourse, Alba
has global depositary receipts traded in London.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Mark
Potter)