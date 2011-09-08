(Fixes dateline to PARIS, not LONDON)

PARIS, Sept 8 Europe's number two carmarker PSA Peugeot Citroen is considering strategic relationships with commodity companies for its supply needs, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We are definately considering entering into strategic supply relationships with some commodity suppliers," Philippe Varin, Chairman of the Managing Board, PSA Peugeot Citroën, France, told delegates at Metal Bulletin's aluminium conference in Paris.

The carmaker is looking to increase the aluminium content in its cars to help it comply with European carbon reduction regulations by 2020, he said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Birrane)