Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
PARIS, Sept 8 Europe's number two carmarker PSA Peugeot Citroen is considering strategic relationships with commodity companies for its supply needs, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We are definately considering entering into strategic supply relationships with some commodity suppliers," Philippe Varin, Chairman of the Managing Board, PSA Peugeot Citroën, France, told delegates at Metal Bulletin's aluminium conference in Paris.
The carmaker is looking to increase the aluminium content in its cars to help it comply with European carbon reduction regulations by 2020, he said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Birrane)
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a strong dollar, following prominent political events such as Brexit and the U.S. presidential election.
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 Pakistan has banned cinemas nationwide from screening an Indian blockbuster movie starring a famous Pakistani actress, a censor official said on Tuesday, the latest media clampdown after last year's spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.