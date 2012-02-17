* Imports seen falling to normal, low levels in April
* Bonded aluminium resold at $80 premiums vs $110 in Dec
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Feb 17 A recent surge in
imports of primary aluminium by China, the world's top producer
and consumer of the metal, could hit a wall in April as weak
domestic prices drive traders to cut new orders for spot metal,
trading sources said on Friday.
Slowing global economic growth has cut demand for Chinese
goods, piling on the pressure for the world aluminium market,
which is already facing a problem of oversupply.
In China, investors, merchants and fabricators who use the
metal to make semi-finished products stepped up bookings of
primary aluminium in late November and December, lured by an
attractive arbitrage, or price differential, between London
Metal Exchange prices and Chinese prices
AL-A00-CCNMM, that had not been seen since 2009.
The bulk of that booked metal was scheduled to arrive in
China between December and early March, traders said.
Those bookings boosted arrivals of primary aluminium to a
25-month high of 50,943 tonnes in December versus average
imports of less than 20,000 tonnes per month in 2010 and 2011.
January imports of primary aluminium will be announced next
week, but last week's data for total imports, including primary
aluminium, alloy and semi-finished products, showed a fall of
11.2 percent from December as the Lunar New Year holiday slowed
trade.
Traders said importers have placed few orders for spot
aluminium imports in the past few weeks as LME prices rose.
"The April imports should be returning to the normal low
levels," said a trader at an international trading house.
The lower levels of imports may last until the summer months
of July and August when demand for power runs high, forcing some
energy-hungry Chinese aluminium producers to cut production.
Benchmark three-month London Metal Exchange aluminium
prices have risen 8.2 percent so far this year to stand
at $2,185 on Friday but the price was 35 percent lower than a
record of $3,380 in July 2008.
A global supply glut has hurt prices and some analysts
expect excess capacity in aluminium smelting to drag on for
years to come, spurring producers such as Rio Tinto
, Alcoa and Norsk Hydro, to cut
production.
The world's top aluminium producer, RUSAL Plc,
which may cut output 6 percent in the next 18 months, estimates
ex-China producers will cut 2.7 million tonnes and China will
cut 1.2 million tonnes this year.
Primary aluminium demand in China has been weak after the
new year break, as many aluminium product plants in the southern
province of Guangdong and some eastern coastal areas have not
yet resumed full production, because of a fall-off in export
orders and a lack of workers. Weak demand has been weighing on
prices.
The third-month aluminium contract of the Shanghai Futures
Exchange has gained just 2 percent so far this year to
end Friday at 16,175 yuan ($2,600) a tonne. The price was down
13 percent from a multi-year high of 18,645 yuan in August 2011,
the highest level since at least 2009.
Traders said weak Chinese prices had prompted some investors
and merchants to store some imported aluminium in bonded
warehouses, where the metal has not been assessed for China's 17
percent value-added tax.
A small amount of bonded stocks in Guangdong had been resold
at low premiums of around $80 a tonne over cash LME prices,
versus premiums of about $110 that importers paid in December.
Despite the weak appetite for fresh imports, overseas
suppliers were offering firm premiums to the Chinese for spot
good-Western aluminium at about $105-$125 a tonne versus around
$105-$115 two months earlier, because of limited availability.
Traders said international trading houses and investment
funds had been keen to buy aluminium and store the metal in
warehouses to wait for higher premiums or earn spreads between
cash and forward LME prices.
On Friday, three-month LME aluminium prices stood just over
$40 higher than cash LME prices.
($1=6.3016 yuan)
