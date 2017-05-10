(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON May 10 Aluminium is one of the materials
benefiting from the greening of the world's economy.
Lightweight and durable, it has been making steady inroads
into the transportation sector in particular and enjoys one of
the strongest usage profiles of any industrial metal.
But what promoters such as the Aluminum Association dub "the
miracle metal" has a dirty little secret.
To produce the stuff requires a lot of electricity and in
many parts of the world that electricity is generated by coal,
every environmentalist's bogey fossil fuel.
Aluminium's split eco-personality, green in its
applications, a lot darker in its production, has been exposed
by China's inclusion of the metal in the list of industries
targeted for smog-busting production cuts during the winter
heating months.
The resulting supply uncertainty has elevated aluminium to
the best performer among the major industrial metals traded on
the London Metal Exchange this year.
But that might be just the start of the price implications.
Some of the world's largest producers of aluminium are now
starting to push environmental sustainability as a market
differentiator.
Consumers may soon have a choice of buying green, low-carbon
aluminium or "black" metal with a higher carbon footprint,
raising the prospect of a two-tier market structure.
THE LOW CARBON CLUB
Norwegian producer Norsk Hydro aims to be carbon
neutral from a life-cycle perspective by 2020, the company's
head of strategy and analysis, Kathrine Fog, told CRU's World
Aluminium Conference in London last week.
There are plenty of levers to be pulled in achieving that
aim, ranging from the production process to recycling, but the
clue to Hydro's real green advantage is in the company's name.
Its smelters use hydro-electric power to make aluminium,
which translates into carbon emissions at one fifth the scale of
those generated by coal-derived power, according to the
company's website.
So too do those of Russian giant Rusal. It has
closed older inefficient plants and upgraded others to slash
direct emissions, its head of research Denis Nushtaev said at
the same conference.
Rusal is aiming to achieve a target of seven tonnes of
carbon dioxide to a tonne of aluminium by 2025, including both
power and alumina inputs.
Not to be outdone, Rio Tinto's vice
president for aluminium sales and marketing, Tolga Egrilmezer,
said his company is aiming for a four-to-one tonne CO2-aluminium
ratio.
All three companies are backers of the new Aluminium
Stewardship Initiative (ASI), which is in the process of
creating sustainability benchmarks for the aluminium supply
chain from bauxite mining to recycling.
And all three see "sustainability" as "a market driver", to
quote Rio, as major users include carbon footprint and
environmental performance in their buying criteria.
The ASI's membership includes automotive heavyweights such
as BMW, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover and consumer groups such as
Coca-Cola, Nespresso and Apple.
THE BAD CARBON CLUB
All aluminium smelters generate a combination of air and
solid waste pollutants but it is the power source that is the
real arbiter of the carbon profile.
Which is a problem for China, now the world's largest single
aluminium producer and one which relies heavily on coal as a
core energy input.
CRU's Rebecca Zhou told the conference that a massive 88
percent of all the country's production was powered by coal last
year.
Which is why, of course, Beijing policymakers have made
aluminium a key target for curtailments in the region around the
city over the next winter heating season, which runs from
November to March.
Smelters and alumina refineries will all be forced to
curtail output by at least 30 percent and plants producing the
carbon anode used in the smelting process by 50 percent.
The market is still trying to calculate the implications of
those looming cuts as well as the impact of a national audit of
smelters to ensure they have not built "illegal" capacity.
The two-pronged clampdown comes in part response to rising
political heat on China's exports of aluminium to the rest of
the world.
And it's not hard to view the ASI as a soft complement to
the harsher arsenal of potential trade measures being lined up
against China.
Because if parts of the supply chain are going to want green
over black aluminium, it's Chinese material more than any other
that's going to be disadvantaged.
CHANGING THE SUPPLY CHAIN
As aluminium producers chase the holy grail of carbon
neutrality, the industry is evolving in lots of unexpected ways.
New players such as Liberty Group are snapping up previously
unwanted assets such as the small 50,000 tonne per year Lochaber
smelter in Scotland.
Powered by hydro, it will be repurposed to produce aluminium
wheels rather than metal, part of Liberty's self-proclaimed
vision of regrowing the UK's "industrial base, powered by
renewable energy and built with green metal".
But perhaps one of the most potentially far-reaching
innovations is being pilot-tested at one of German producer
Trimet's smelters.
"EnPot" technology allows a smelter to modulate its power
use by up to 25 percent at the flick of a switch, according to
Geoff Matthews of Energia Potior, which makes the kit.
That not only opens up the potential for smelters to help
manage electric grid flows, changing usage according to price
and availability, but breaks one of the industry's great
technical constraints.
Smelters have previously been designed to run most
efficiently at 100 percent capacity all the time, which is one
of the reasons the industry has such a poor record of reducing
output in times of oversupply.
And if such potential ground-breaking technology all sounds
a bit pie-in-the-sky, "EnPot" technology is already being
test-run in three smelters with the first full potline expected
to be converted by the end of this year, according to Matthews.
Whoever installs it is likely to be at the front of the
queue for an ASI sustainability tick-mark just as soon as it
starts rolling out its accreditation system, probably next year.
So too will the likes of Hydro, Rusal and Rio Tinto.
At which stage you'll be hearing a lot more about green and
black aluminium.
