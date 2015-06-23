* Overproduction has helped depress prices by 28 pct
* Smelting costs have dropped by $400/T - analyst
* Firms face difficult decisions on cutbacks
* China aluminium output graphic: link.reuters.com/ceh48t
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 23 The aluminium market is unlikely
to see enough producer cutbacks to reduce oversupply in coming
months as currency benefits and cheaper inputs have allowed most
smelters to stay out of the red.
That means the price of the lightweight metal used in
transport and packaging may be drawn still lower towards levels
that would force more supply to be shut down, analysts and
industry sources said.
Closures or lower output are needed to slash a surplus on
global markets mainly due to surging output and exports from top
producer China. Consultancy CRU has increased its forecast of a
global aluminium surplus for 2015 to 963,000 tonnes.
"Cutbacks are going to be difficult. Input costs have come
down, so margins at producers may in fact have stayed OK even
though prices have come down," said Robin Bhar, head of metals
research at Societe Generale in London.
The so-called "all-in" aluminium price - the cash aluminium
price on the London Metal Exchange plus the surcharge or
premium for immediate delivery - has tumbled 28 percent over the
past seven months to about $1,830 a tonne.
But costs have also slid, partly due to weaker local
currencies against the dollar in top aluminium producers such as
Russia, Norway and Canada, keeping many operations profitable.
With the price of raw material alumina also down, overall
costs to make aluminium have sunk by about $400, bringing down
marginal costs to about $1,600 a tonne, Bhar said.
Marginal costs - the 90th percentile of the cost curve - are
regarded as the level that prompt curtailments to production
when prices drop below them.
SURGING CHINA OUTPUT
Production has continued to surge in China, partly due to
lower costs for alumina and power, climbing 22 percent
year-on-year in May to a record high of 2.67 million tonnes.
"China is still building out lots of new smelting capacity,
which is another factor in reducing the Chinese cost floor. All
of the smelters they're building are state of the art, highly
energy efficient," said analyst David Wilson at Citi in London.
Outside of China, Russia's Rusal and U.S. Alcoa
have said in recent months they were considering further
shutdowns.
Top producer Rusal said in April it might idle 200,000
tonnes of capacity while Alcoa said the month before it was
reviewing 500,000 tonnes of smelting capacity.
Decisions on whether to trim output, however, would not be
easy after millions of tonnes have already been shut in recent
years.
"Cutbacks are much more difficult now. Most of the obvious
candidates have already been shut down by the big producers,"
said Marco Georgiou at CRU. "If we have to go into a new round
of cutbacks, it will be more painful this time."
(Editing by Dale Hudson)