TOKYO Aug 26 Rio Tinto has
offered Japanese buyers aluminium at a record premium of $420
per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, up 3-5
percent from the previous quarter, four sources involved in
pricing talks said on Tuesday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
Rio Tinto's offer was below the $460 offer made by Russia's
United Company Rusal Plc last week.
Rio Tinto could not be reached by phone to comment on its
offer.
For the July-September quarter, Japanese aluminium buyers
mostly agreed to pay record high premiums of $400-$408 per tonne
PREM-ALUM-JP, over LME prices, up 8-12 percent from the
quarter before that.
