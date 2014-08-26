(Adds buyer comment, details)
TOKYO Aug 26 Rio Tinto has
offered Japanese buyers aluminium at a record premium of $420
per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, up 3-5
percent from the previous quarter, four sources involved in
pricing talks said on Tuesday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
"Rio has proposed a fresh record premium of $420 for the
October-December quarter. Other major producers such as Alcoa
and BHP Billiton Ltd have not given their
offers," said a source with a buyer who declined to be named.
Some buyers said they would not accept any further hikes as
the supply in Asia including Japan is not as tight as the rest
of the world and inventories at Japanese ports are on the rise.
Other buyers said a small increase may be inevitable as spot
premiums in the United States and Europe have risen to around
$440-450, and demand in Japan has been solid despite a sales tax
hike from April.
Rio Tinto's offer was below the $460 offer made by Russia's
United Company Rusal Plc last week.
Rio Tinto could not be reached by phone for comment.
"Still, Rusal's offer is way too high. There is no reason to
justify that big jump," another source with a buyer said.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the
end of July rose 2.2 percent from a month earlier to 274,400
tonnes, according to trading house Marubeni Corp.
Backed by healthy demand for automobiles and construction,
Japan's shipment of rolled-aluminium products, excluding export,
rose 6.6 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier,
according to the Japan Aluminium Association.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations between Japanese
buyers and global miners began last week as Rusal kicked off
talks at its record high premium offer of $460 over LME prices.
The pricing talks are expected to continue to next month.
For the July-September quarter, Japanese aluminium buyers
mostly agreed to pay record high premiums of $400-$408 per tonne
PREM-ALUM-JP, over LME prices, up 8-12 percent from the
quarter before that.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)