SEOUL, Dec 14 South Korea has bought a total of 4,000 tonnes of high-grade aluminium ingot via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.co.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN

2,000 Glencore International AG $90 Western

1,000 Hydro Aluminium $103 Non-Western

1,000 LG International Corp $118 Non-Western

* Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight(CIF) basis, and western origin excludes metals from China, India, Russia and Egypt.

Arrivals for the deals are by Feb. 29, 2012 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Eunjee Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)