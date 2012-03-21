SEOUL, March 21 South Korea has bought a total of 2,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered on the London Metal Exchange(LME) via tenders that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.co.kr).

Details of the purchases are as follows:

TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T)

1,000 Sumitomo Corp Korea $152

1,000 LG International Corp $147

Note: The above premiums were made over the London Metal Exchange prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)