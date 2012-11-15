Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL, Nov 15 South Korea has bought a total of 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Jan. 31, 2013 via tenders on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 1,000 LG International Corp $238 Non-Western 1,000 Glencore International AG $234 Non-Western 2,000 Sumitomo Corp Korea $237 Western Note: For Western origin products, the agency excludes those from China, Russia, India and Egypt. All of the metals should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands. The agency added the metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.