SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea has bought a total of 6,000 tonnes of high-grade primary aluminium ingot registered on the London Metal Exchange (LME) via tenders closed on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said.

According to the government procurement agency's website (www.g2b.go.kr), the purchase details are as follows:

TONNES ORIGIN SELLER PREMIUM (CIF/T)

1,000 Malaysia LG Corp $119

2,000 worldwide Metal Park Corp $126.78

Note: Arrivals for the above deals are by Jan. 15, 2012 at the port of Incheon, the agency said. The premium is over the London Metal Exchange prices.

TONNES ORIGIN SELLER PREMIUM (CIF/T)

2,000 India LG Corp $114

1,000 India STX Corp $117

Note: Arrivals for the above deals are by Jan. 15, 2012 at the port of Incheon, the agency said. The premium is over the London Metal Exchange prices.

