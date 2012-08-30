UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL Aug 30 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of aluminium from Glencore International AG via a tender on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
The agency bought aluminium at a premium of $230 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, it said. The product will arrive to the port of Busan by Nov. 15, it added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders