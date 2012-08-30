SEOUL Aug 30 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of aluminium from Glencore International AG via a tender on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The agency bought aluminium at a premium of $230 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, it said. The product will arrive to the port of Busan by Nov. 15, it added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)