By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Aug 10 The Dutch port of Vlissingen
registered the biggest single-day influx of aluminium into
London Metal Exchange warehouses ever, data showed on Wednesday,
and traders suggested Glencore was delivering metal
partly to free up capital as a storage rent deal ends.
Banks and trading houses have used the metal and its storage
as a financial tool to boost profits since the global financial
crisis sent interest rates to historic lows, muddying inventory
trends that no longer reflect just consumer demand.
Holders of metal have profited from a rising aluminium
futures price curve, which is also boosted by rising expected
prices for energy, while they pay low costs of financing for a
set period and cheap rent.
Italian firm Pacorini is the sole LME-licensed warehouser in
Vlissingen, where it has six warehouse locations. Commodity
trader Glencore International bought Pacorini's metals warehouse
unit last September.
The trading house is a key partner of United Company RUSAL
Plc , the world's top aluminium producer.
"I suspect it is part of the Glencore package (of around 1.4
million tonnes) that they took from Rusal two years ago," an LME
London trader said via email.
That material was said to be slated for an exchange-traded
fund, and that it has been housed by rival warehouser Steinweg
north of Rotterdam.
Traders said it could be that this rent deal has come to an
end or that Glencore wanted to free up working capital, but that
the metal was not expected to come to market.
"I do not expect any of it to be available," another LME
physical trader said.
Although shunting material into LME-monitored sheds is
usually more expensive because they have higher fees, the title
of ownership to each parcel of metal is a recognised financial
paper and can reduce funding costs.
LME aluminium stocks rose by 195,850 tonnes to 599,675
tonnes <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD> in Vlissingen, bringing total
LME-housed aluminium to 4.58 million tonnes, some 3 percent shy
of May's record highs.
Traders said the massive inflow may also be a shot across
the bows to deter any pressure on holders of short aluminium
futures positions on the LME after a squeeze on the cash
contract in May.
The LME's futures banding report shows that there are three
significant short aluminium position holders and two such long
holders.
But the LME aluminium forward curve has only slackened and
shows only small tightness around November.<0#MAL:>
Last month aluminium stocks jumped by 100,000 tonnes in the
Dutch port as traders speculated that Glencore had registered
material in warehouses there and that more might follow.
