By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Aug 10 The Dutch port of Vlissingen registered the biggest single-day influx of aluminium into London Metal Exchange warehouses ever, data showed on Wednesday, and traders suggested Glencore was delivering metal partly to free up capital as a storage rent deal ends.

Banks and trading houses have used the metal and its storage as a financial tool to boost profits since the global financial crisis sent interest rates to historic lows, muddying inventory trends that no longer reflect just consumer demand.

Holders of metal have profited from a rising aluminium futures price curve, which is also boosted by rising expected prices for energy, while they pay low costs of financing for a set period and cheap rent.

Italian firm Pacorini is the sole LME-licensed warehouser in Vlissingen, where it has six warehouse locations. Commodity trader Glencore International bought Pacorini's metals warehouse unit last September.

The trading house is a key partner of United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer.

"I suspect it is part of the Glencore package (of around 1.4 million tonnes) that they took from Rusal two years ago," an LME London trader said via email.

That material was said to be slated for an exchange-traded fund, and that it has been housed by rival warehouser Steinweg north of Rotterdam.

Traders said it could be that this rent deal has come to an end or that Glencore wanted to free up working capital, but that the metal was not expected to come to market.

"I do not expect any of it to be available," another LME physical trader said.

Although shunting material into LME-monitored sheds is usually more expensive because they have higher fees, the title of ownership to each parcel of metal is a recognised financial paper and can reduce funding costs.

LME aluminium stocks rose by 195,850 tonnes to 599,675 tonnes <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD> in Vlissingen, bringing total LME-housed aluminium to 4.58 million tonnes, some 3 percent shy of May's record highs.

Traders said the massive inflow may also be a shot across the bows to deter any pressure on holders of short aluminium futures positions on the LME after a squeeze on the cash contract in May.

The LME's futures banding report shows that there are three significant short aluminium position holders and two such long holders.

But the LME aluminium forward curve has only slackened and shows only small tightness around November.<0#MAL:>

Last month aluminium stocks jumped by 100,000 tonnes in the Dutch port as traders speculated that Glencore had registered material in warehouses there and that more might follow. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)