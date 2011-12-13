(Fixes link to factbox)
* Sees 357,000 T aluminium supply shortage in 2013
* Growth in capacity expansion slows in China, emerging mkts
* Sees China mkt in 500,000 T deficit in 2013
* Sees LME 3-mth median price $2,800 in 2013, vs 2011 $2,400
TOKYO, Dec 13 The global aluminium market
will swing into a deficit of 357,000 tonnes in 2013 with the
Chinese market dipping into a wider deficit of 500,000 tonnes
during the year, as supply growth from China, Middle East and
other emerging economies will slow, Marubeni Corp, said
on Tuesday.
Marubeni, Japan's fifth-biggest trading company, expects the
three-month LME aluminium price to start rising in the
middle of 2012 in anticipation of the easing of a supply glut,
with the median price rising to $2,800 a tonne in 2013, up from
an estimated $2,400 in 2011. The benchmark aluminium price now
hovers at around $2,030 on the London Metal Exchange.
Marubeni expects the European debt woes to ease off early
next year.
"A rapid expansion of smelter capacity in China, the Middle
East and India will cause a supply glut in 2012," Takeshi Kondo,
general manager at Marubeni, said in the company's presentation
of its annual outlook on the market. "But electricity and other
issues will restrain capacity expansion in China, helping to
tighten the market."
Marubeni expects term aluminium premiums, the amount
Japanese buyers pay above LME cash prices, to range from
$110-135 in 2013, rising from the $110-130 range in 2012 with a
recovery of the global economy.
Marubeni expects global aluminium demand to grow 7.3 percent
both in 2012 and 2013, but supply to rise 7 percent in 2012
followed by a 5.1 percent gain in 2013.
In China alone, the market will see a deficit of 10,000
tonnes in 2011, with the deficit widening to 50,000 tonnes in
2011 and to 500,000 tonnes in 2013, Marubeni said.
Japanese trading houses are boosting investment in aluminium
smelting facilities, betting on steady demand growth in Asia.
Marubeni said last month it would spend about $180 million
to double its stake in Aluminerie Alouette, North America's
biggest aluminium smelter, to 13.33 percent to tap growing
demand in emerging economies.
Sumitomo Corp, Japan's No.3 trading house, also plans to
boost its aluminium business in Asia as its Malaysian aluminium
affiliate Press Metal plans to double its annual capacity to
240,000 tonnes by 2014.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)