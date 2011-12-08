* Middle East benefits from low cost energy
* High cost, low metal prices force closures elsewhere
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Dec 8 Aluminium from the Middle
East, where output capacity will double by 2015 powered by
cheaper energy, will feed growing long term demand as smelters
elsewhere fall by the wayside, hit by high power costs and a
weaker market for the metal.
Smelter capacity in No.1 user China will continue to rise
rapidly in coming years, but as time wears on it will be less
able to satisfy its vast domestic needs.
In the near term, meanwhile, capacity could be lost in other
parts of the world, perhaps permanently in some instances, as
high power costs and low prices erode profits for a large chunk
of the energy-intensive industry.
Electricity accounts on average for around 40 percent of the
cost of producing the metal used in transport and packaging.
"The Middle East is a major production hub for aluminium and
will continue to be an important production hub for aluminium,"
a metals industry source said.
"They have a reliable source of energy to power the
smelters. That's one of the major reasons why they built these
projects in the region, and also the keen interest of
governments there to diversify the uses for the energy they have
and to create employment as well."
Beyond the current global economic woes consumption of the
metal is set to grow at a healthy clip.
By the end of the decade it will reach over 70.0 million
tonnes, compared with around 41.0 million tonnes last year.
But before then, aluminium prices have fallen almost 25
percent since May, and 37 percent since a record high $3,380 per
tonne in 2008 to around $2,130 per tonne now, below many
producers' break-even levels.
As much as half of the global industry is losing money at
current prices and a number of producers are likely to respond
by curbing output.
High cost and ageing smelters in parts of Europe and the
United States without favourable power deals look particularly
vulnerable.
Global miner Rio Tinto has already said it
plans to close its Lynemouth smelter in Britain.
New smelter capacity increasingly will have to come from
elsewhere. Cue the Middle East, which will step in to help fill
any gaps.
"Outside of China, probably most of the large greenfield
smelters taking place in the world have been in the Middle
East," the metals industry source said.
The region is expected to double its primary aluminium
output to 5.0 million tonnes by 2015. Its five smelters will be
joined by a sixth in 2013, and other expansions are on the
drawing board.
DEMAND WOBBLES TEMPORARY
Despite current economic fragility, overall global demand is
still holding up, although at lower levels, driven by the need
for the metal used in aerospace, building and cars, particularly
in China; a boon for low-cost producers.
"Demand is increasing and is still good overall, despite
signs of slowdown in Europe," said Laurent Schmitt, chief
executive of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), which owns the
world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter.
"But we have very healthy Middle East and North Africa
demand. Asia is on the high side as well," he told Reuters.
Despite any near term worries, China will continue to propel
demand higher in coming years.
While annual demand growth in China may slow, it will still
rise by an average 8.7 percent between 2011 and 2015, a director
at a state-backed industry association said recently.
And by the end of the decade China will need more than it
can produce.
"By 2020...China will be the biggest consumer and producer,
but will be net importers by then, and that is where the most of
the potential for expansion is," Mahmood Daylami, the general
secretary of the Gulf Aluminum Council (GAC), told Reuters.
Middle Eastern producers are ready to rise to the challenge.
The capacity increases over the next 20 years will make up
around 10-15 percent of the 28 million tonnes per year needed,
according to Macquarie.
"The Middle East might not make the whole shortfall,"
Daylami said, "but it will make up a significant amount."
The cheap natural gas prices that have fuelled energy
intensive Middle East smelters are no longer certain, but they
are likely to remain a fraction of prices in Europe, China or
North America.
Bahrain said in September it will increase natural gas
prices for Alba, one of its biggest consumers, as gas demand
grows rapidly in the Gulf oil producing country.
"These smelters tend to be among the most cost competitive
smelters in the world," the industry source said. "So even if
the energy price did go up they'd still be competitive."
(Additional reporting by Karen Norton, editing by William
Hardy)