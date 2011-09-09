By Melanie Burton and Gus Trompiz
| LONDON, Sept 9
LONDON, Sept 9 The outlook for aluminium demand
for the remainder of 2011 is shaky in the debt-troubled
economies of the West, which has discouraged consumers from
filling all their 2012 needs for now, participants at a recent
conference said.
"I cannot imagine we will have a very soft landing, for the
simple reason that the banks are sitting on a lot of liquidity
that they don't lend any more," Constellium's Chief Executive
Christel Bories told delegates to a Metal Bulletin aluminium
conference in Paris.
"All this can only have some impact on the economy. How will
it impact? It's still difficult to say. For Europe at least, I
am not optimistic for the end of the year and the beginning of
next year, I am not optimistic at all," she said.
"There will be a ripple effect of what is happening in the
financial system to the real economy."
China, the metals market saviour during the 2008 recession,
may not give a repeat performance, at least not with such robust
results, and is unlikely to be a major importer of aluminium.
Consensus pegged Chinese demand growth at double digits this
year -- leading to a market deficit in the first half, according
to Macquarie. However, the market is expected to rebalance this
year, Macquarie said, as smelter production resumes following an
end to seasonal curbs on power usage in China.
With the demand side uncertain but steady, instead, price
support is coming from escalating input costs like energy and
coking coal, said executives from Rio Tinto Alcan and
top aluminium producer UC Rusal .
Rusal sees aluminium prices in a range of $2,500-2,600/t in
2012, up 5-10 percent from current levels of $2,365 for
three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange.
In the auto industry, new European carbon emissions laws to
take effect in 2020 is driving aluminium uptake, as carmakers
seek to boost per kilometre efficiencies by raising the content
of the light metal, car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
said.
Europe's no. 2 car marker also said it was considering
direct tie-ups with aluminium suppliers.
Smaller success stories were seen in growth markets for the
super rich such as helicopter landing pads as well as offshore
construction, Dutch construction firm Bayards
said.
Other sectors holding up well included the aerospace sector,
a smaller segment of aluminium demand.
Plane-maker, Airbus, part of aerospace group EADS ,
said has seen no impact on its business so far from the current
economic climate.
While the so called "mating season" for North American 2012
contracts for semi-finished products in particular begins in
earnest later this month, premiums paid for physical metal are
unlikely to see such strong gains as in the past.
"In 2009 we raised premiums by 50 percent - I can't see that
extreme measure happening again this year. But the diesel
surcharge and freight is killing us," the head of North American
operations for a large producer said.
In general, delegates said that demand was steady, but noted
reluctance by end consumers to book orders for next year.
"If you read the papers you'd want to hide underneath the
covers all day. It's not great - but it's not as bad as all
that," said the head of a US-headquartered, global physical
trading firm.
In U.S. markets, in particular the housing sector remains
weak as easy monetary policy doesn't translate into easy credit,
but transport, particularly trucking, was faring well, delegates
said.
