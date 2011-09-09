LONDON, Sept 9 The outlook for aluminium demand for the remainder of 2011 is shaky in the debt-troubled economies of the West, which has discouraged consumers from filling all their 2012 needs for now, participants at a recent conference said.

"I cannot imagine we will have a very soft landing, for the simple reason that the banks are sitting on a lot of liquidity that they don't lend any more," Constellium's Chief Executive Christel Bories told delegates to a Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Paris.

"All this can only have some impact on the economy. How will it impact? It's still difficult to say. For Europe at least, I am not optimistic for the end of the year and the beginning of next year, I am not optimistic at all," she said.

"There will be a ripple effect of what is happening in the financial system to the real economy."

China, the metals market saviour during the 2008 recession, may not give a repeat performance, at least not with such robust results, and is unlikely to be a major importer of aluminium.

Consensus pegged Chinese demand growth at double digits this year -- leading to a market deficit in the first half, according to Macquarie. However, the market is expected to rebalance this year, Macquarie said, as smelter production resumes following an end to seasonal curbs on power usage in China.

With the demand side uncertain but steady, instead, price support is coming from escalating input costs like energy and coking coal, said executives from Rio Tinto Alcan and top aluminium producer UC Rusal .

Rusal sees aluminium prices in a range of $2,500-2,600/t in 2012, up 5-10 percent from current levels of $2,365 for three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange.

In the auto industry, new European carbon emissions laws to take effect in 2020 is driving aluminium uptake, as carmakers seek to boost per kilometre efficiencies by raising the content of the light metal, car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen said.

Europe's no. 2 car marker also said it was considering direct tie-ups with aluminium suppliers.

Smaller success stories were seen in growth markets for the super rich such as helicopter landing pads as well as offshore construction, Dutch construction firm Bayards said.

Other sectors holding up well included the aerospace sector, a smaller segment of aluminium demand.

Plane-maker, Airbus, part of aerospace group EADS , said has seen no impact on its business so far from the current economic climate.

While the so called "mating season" for North American 2012 contracts for semi-finished products in particular begins in earnest later this month, premiums paid for physical metal are unlikely to see such strong gains as in the past.

"In 2009 we raised premiums by 50 percent - I can't see that extreme measure happening again this year. But the diesel surcharge and freight is killing us," the head of North American operations for a large producer said.

In general, delegates said that demand was steady, but noted reluctance by end consumers to book orders for next year.

"If you read the papers you'd want to hide underneath the covers all day. It's not great - but it's not as bad as all that," said the head of a US-headquartered, global physical trading firm.

In U.S. markets, in particular the housing sector remains weak as easy monetary policy doesn't translate into easy credit, but transport, particularly trucking, was faring well, delegates said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Birrane)