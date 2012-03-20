(Updates to add China aluminium output data)

LONDON, March 20 Daily average primary aluminium output in February dropped to 68,900 tonnes compared with a revised 69,000 in January and 69,600 in February 2011, provisional figures from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed.

Total production in February (29 days) was 1.998 million tonnes, compared with 2.139 million tonnes in January (31 days) and 1.950 million in February 2011.

Figures from the IAI also showed daily average primary aluminium output in China rose to 53,400 tonnes in February, up from 48,900 tonnes in January.

Total primary aluminium production in the country rose to 1.548 million tonnes in February from 1.517 million tonnes in January. Production was up compared to February last year, when the average daily output was 46,600 tonnes and total primary aluminium production for the month was 1.304 million tonnes.

In January to February this year, China has produced 3.065 million tonnes of aluminium, compared to 2.588 million tonnes in the first two months of 2011.

Benchmark three-month aluminium was trading at $2,249.75 a tonne on the London Metals Exchange at 1115 GMT.

To see the full breakdown of primary aluminium production please click on IAI-PROD and <0#STOCKS-IAI>.