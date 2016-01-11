By Melanie Burton
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 11 CME Group has logged
the first trades in its Japan aluminium premium contract, data
from the exchange showed on Monday, just days after the industry
hammered out the first quarter premiums for Asia's biggest
importer of the metal.
The trades, coming in the wake of the quarterly industry
negotiations, deal a blow to the London Metal Exchange as the
U.S. bourse builds up its metals business in Asia.
CME's premium contract, which launched Dec. 7,
traded 622 lots in several block trades on Friday for contracts
from January to December 2016. The January contract settled at
$108.78 a tonne, while those along the curve settled at $108.
The contracts were bid at $95 a tonne and offered at $115 on
Monday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
Japan's first quarter aluminium premiums were set on Jan. 6
at $110 per tonne, up 22 percent from the previous quarter.
The CME already launched a U.S. premium contract 3-1/2 years
ago and a European one in September. The launch of its Japan
premium rounded out its global suite, but the timing underscored
the growing competition between the two exchanges.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Limited, launched its new Asian aluminium premium
contracts on Nov 23.
But according to exchange data, its East and South East Asia
contracts did not trade up until the end of last year.
The aluminium industry for years cried out for contracts to
help hedge price risk as premiums, a surcharge to take delivery
of metal, started a four-year tear that saw them quadruple to
more than $400 a tonne by 2015.
Premiums had inflated as large queues grew at warehouses
that took in more metal than they could deliver out, leaving an
industry exposed because members could not hedge their price
risk. PREM-ALUM-JP
But a year ago, the bubble collapsed, leaving many,
including major producer UC Rusal, questioning whether the new
contracts had come too late. The premiums collapsed as China
stepped up its exports and the LME changed its warehousing rules
that freed up supply.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)