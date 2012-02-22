TOKYO Feb 22 Rio Tinto Alcan has sent a letter to Japanese buyers asking them to pay $132 per tonne premiums for April-June primary aluminium shipments, two sources directly involved in the talks said on Wednesday.

That would be up from $112-114 premiums paid in the current quarter.

Japanese buyers are resisting such a large hike, citing uncertainty over domestic demand, particularly as the strong yen is curtailing exports of domestic carmakers.

Australian and U.S. producers are bullish about the prospect of raising premiums after recent smelter shutdowns.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)