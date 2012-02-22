* Sellers cite reconstruction demand, bullish after
shutdowns
* Q1 premiums were around $112-114
* Buyers worried about yen, domestic demand
(Adds background, details)
TOKYO, Feb 22 Rio Tinto Alcan is
asking Japanese buyers to increase the premium they pay on
primary aluminium shipments to $132 per tonne for the April-June
quarter, two sources involved in informal talks between the two
sides said on Wednesday.
That compares with premiums of $112-114 paid over the London
Metal Exchange cash price in the current quarter. Buyers
pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to cover freight
and insurance and to reflect regional supply and demand.
The demand was made in a letter sent ahead of the official
start of negotiations next Monday. The talks are set to continue
for the coming three weeks.
Japanese buyers are resisting such a large rise, citing
uncertainty over domestic demand, particularly as the yen's
strength is curtailing exports of domestic carmakers.
"Demand from the electronics sector is also weak, and we
feel their view that reconstruction demand from the March 11
earthquake will emerge later this year is too optimistic," a
source at a large mill said.
Shipments of aluminium products for the car industry fell
7.4 percent to 260,774 tonnes in 2011, according to an industry
body.
Japan is one of the biggest importers of aluminium, although
its consumption of around 2 million tonnes per year accounts for
only about 5 percent of global demand.
Australian and U.S. producers are bullish about the prospect
of raising premiums after recent smelter shutdowns.
Top U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said last month it
would slash output at two Spanish smelters and shut its
Portovesme smelter in Italy, while Norwegian producer Norsk
Hydro plans to idle a third of its output at a plant in
Australia.
The moves have helped benchmark LME aluminium prices
gain some 10 percent this year.
Producers also cited the low likelihood of banks releasing
aluminium stocks held through financial deals, a source said.
Such financial deals -- in which traders buy physical metal
and simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while striking a
warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim -- have
recently become more profitable as the difference between nearby
and forward prices has widened. <0#LME-STOCKS>
The deals have tied up most of the record 5 million tonnes
of London Metal Exchange stocks.
Japan's aluminum buyers, including trading houses and
aluminium mills, and suppliers such as BHP and Rio
Tinto, will start official negotiations next week.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)