* Platts aluminium premium rises to record high
* Premiums in Europe, Asia, Mexico, Brazil could follow suit
* Market tight due to Ormet closure, financing deals
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Jan 7 Aluminium premiums, or costs to
get metal out of storage, have soared to all-time highs in the
United States with Europe and Asia close behind as smelters shut
and spare metal is snatched up by traders for collateral in
financing deals.
The rise in premiums highlights the London Metal Exchange's
(LME) limited ability to cool a market where low interest rates
continue to whet appetites for locking up aluminium as a form of
investment.
The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, announced
big changes to its metals storage system in November after years
of complaints about wait times of more than a year and large
premiums to withdraw metal from the warehouses it monitors.
It outlined plans to slash waiting times to a maximum of 50
days, among other measures, which analysts and manufacturers had
hoped would lead to lower premiums especially given that the
aluminium market is oversupplied.
But the benchmark Platts U.S. Midwest aluminium premium
jumped by three U.S. cents per pound to 15 U.S. cents per pound
of metal over the LME cash price late last week, the
pricing agency said.
"The fact that we are still trading at 15 cents today
suggests that this was not a fluke and that we will likely stay
at elevated levels for some time across all geographies," INTL
FCStone analyst Ed Meir said.
U.S. producer Ormet Corp said last October it
would close its 270,000 tonne per year aluminium smelter in
Hannibal, Ohio, casualty of historically low prices and high
power costs.
Low prices and high energy costs have pushed Western
producers to slash capacity, with smelter closures gathering
pace in recent months.
"We're hearing that metal is quite tight, we're hearing that
possibly the closure of Ormet has something to do with it," he
added.
Dutch smelter Aluminium Delfzijl, which produces more than
110,000 tonnes of new aluminium a year, said it had filed for
bankruptcy on Dec. 30.
LOCKED UP
Harbor Intelligence research institute believes that North
American producers are virtually sold out of metal for January
and anticipates record-high premiums for Europe, the Asian
region, Mexico and Brazil over the next few weeks.
Analysts believe most of an estimated 10-15 million tonnes
of global aluminium stocks are locked up in financing deals.
This involves an investor borrowing money at low rates to
buy physical metal, striking a warehouse deal to store it
cheaply and taking advantage of the market's existing futures
price structure to sell it forward immediately at a profit.
"The Chinese keep cranking out more and more metal and they
are more than offsetting whatever (production) we are losing in
the West, so prices continue to come down," Meir said. "More
metal is being produced but it's not ending up in the market,
it's going into these financial trades so the market is tight."
Benchmark aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) for delivery in three months are around $1,775 per
tonne, below the cost of production for a large portion of the
global smelting capacity.
"It's not clear if the premium spike is sustainable,"
Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate wrote in a note to clients.
"But it does appear to reflect concerns amongst traders in
terms of being able to replace aluminium units in an environment
that includes weaker U.S. production, reduced Canadian imports
and a lack of LME material flowing out to the wider market."