Brazil's Usiminas says appoints Sergio Leite new CEO
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
DUBAI May 12 Rio Tinto Alcan <RIOXXA.UL], the mining giant's aluminium business, expects a global deficit in the aluminum market in 2015 despite good figures in the first quarter, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the CRU Aluminium industry conference in Dubai CEO Alf Barios said he expected a pick up in demand in China.
He also said he expected demand to grow by four percent per year and sees price volatility continuing in the short term while inventory levels by 2020 should fall to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.